Rick Edwards Day of Service builds impact, participation in year two

Members of the Marble Falls High School volleyball team restriped the parking lot at Lake Shores Church during Rick Edwards Day of Service on Feb. 16. Courtesy photo

Over 1,000 students from the Marble Falls Independent School District completed more than 65 service projects during the second annual Rick Edwards Day of Service on Feb. 16.

Projects included picking up trash at Johnson and Westside parks, delivering snacks to the Marble Falls Police Department and Marble Falls Fire Rescue, restriping the parking lot at Lake Shores Church, cleaning the Marble Falls Area EMS station, and building beds for those in need with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to name a handful.

Officials with MFISD and Highland Lakes Crisis Network organized the event.

“I was super impressed,” said Kevin Naumann, president of the school district’s Board of Trustees and executive director of the Crisis Network. “I think it went really well. We had a really great turnout and accomplished a lot of projects. It seemed like people were really excited and engaged. We’re feeling really good about it.”

Some students also baked and packaged over 2,700 cookies and delivered them to fellow students, participating organizations, and random residents during the service day. Homeschooled sixth-grader Kaylin Guzman was part of a team of about 10 kids tasked with baking over 2,700 cookies for fellow students, local organizations, and random residents for Rick Edwards Day of Service on Feb. 16. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

“We wanted to do something special that made people feel good that also gave back to the kids who were participating,” Naumann said. “It was a fun side project that we did to share a little bit of kindness and also get the word out to the community.”

Senior Roselyn Arredondo created care packages for children in need through Operation Christmas Child at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.

“When I first heard that we were doing this again, I was really excited about it since I already enjoy doing community service,” she said.

Arredondo said Rick Edwards Day of Service reaffirmed the importance of “giving back to your community.”

“It’s nice to know that we’re helping the community and that what we’re doing actually has a tangible impact on people,” she said.

Students from all MFISD campuses volunteered.

“Less than 20 kids (at Marble Falls High School) opted out of doing projects,” Naumann said. “That, by itself, is a win.”

Homeschooled students also participated, including sixth-grader Kaylin Guzman.

“It feels good to help people,” she said.

The strong showing proved how much students and the community value Rick Edwards Day of Service, Naumann said. Marble Falls High School students prepared care packages for children in need through Operation Christmas Child during Rick Edwards Day of Service on Feb. 16. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

“The kids enjoy it because they’re able to get out and see people and engage with things that they don’t ordinarily get to do,” he said. “The teachers enjoy it because they’re getting to teach the kids what it means to give back, and the community seems like they’re starting to enjoy it as well and buy in.”

Naumann was proud of how the day-long event honored the life and legacy of the late Rick Edwards, his friend and fellow school board member. Edwards died unexpectedly in May 2022.

“You could just feel his presence,” Naumann said. “I could feel it all day long. Everything he did was about serving and loving others. It’s neat to see him live on through the projects.”

He was also pleased with how smoothly the event went in only its second year.

“We had a lot more planning on the front end,” Naumann said. “We learned a lot last year. We have things to learn still, but in general, I think we did a really good job.”

Naumann is confident MFISD and the Crisis Network will improve on Rick Edwards Day of Service in the future.

“There’s always things to learn,” he said. “We’ll get better every time we do it.”

