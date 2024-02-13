Marble Falls student picked for DC tour

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Marble Falls High School junior is joining nine other Hill Country-area high school students on a trip to Washington, D.C., this summer as part of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour.

Junior Henry Vanicek will represent MFHS in the program established by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Youth Tour sends hundreds of high school students each year on an all-expenses paid trip to the nation’s capital to learn about public service and government.

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson developed the tour in 1957. Johnson also played an important role in the formation of PEC, which brought electricity to the Texas Hill Country.

“It’s an honor to provide these bright young students an opportunity to experience government in action,” PEC Community Outreach Specialist Mikayla Herron said in a media release. “We hope the people they meet, the connections they make, and their experiences on this trip can be a stepping stone into leadership and public service roles to enrich our communities and help the Texas Hill Country flourish for years to come.”

PEC chose Vanicek as a delegate after fielding roughly 85 applications.

Other delegates are:

senior Julio Correa of Lehman High School

senior Campbell Harkness of Vista Ridge High School

junior Reagan Hutchinson of Founders Classical Academy of Leander

junior Nithila Karthik of McNeil High School

senior Jacke McAnelly of Smithson Valley High School

junior Gigi Muniu of Liberty Hill High School

senior Carson Reinarz of Canyon Lake High School

senior Manas Singh of Vista Ridge High School

junior Audrey Staker of Dripping Springs High School

PEC invites high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to apply for Youth Tour each year. Officials chose delegates after reviewing applicant résumès and their responses to two short-answer questions. Applicants with the highest overall scores on their essays are interviewed before being judged by an independent panel to determine the final delegates.

Visit PEC’s website to learn more about the program.

editor@thepicayune.com

