Burnet County OKs border ‘invasion’ resolution

Burnet County Judge James Oakley reads a resolution aloud that defines illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border as an ‘invasion.' The court unanimously approved the resolution, which was recommended by a resident, on Feb. 13. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved a resolution that defines illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border as an “invasion” and lends support to Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to control it. The unanimous decision came during the court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Burnet County resident Claire Nybro submitted the resolution to commissioners after asking for their support of an “invasion” declaration during the Jan. 30 meeting.

“I’m really glad the commissioners signed (the resolution),” Nybro told DailyTrib.com after Tuesday’s meeting. “We need to have a show of unity, and we need to send a message to the federal government and the Texas Legislature that we need to close the border. This is not sustainable.”

Nybro said she got the resolution from a friend and passed it along to the Commissioners Court.

“In our previous meetings during public comment, there’s been lots of comments made regarding (border security),” County Judge James Oakley told DailyTrib.com after the resolution passed. “While that’s not normally an action item for the Commissioners Court to consider, we still, as a Commissioners Court, can make a statement via a resolution. A resolution was provided, and its wording was such that we agreed with it enough to make a statement regarding what is going on on our border that supports what our governor is doing to address it.”

Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which began in 2021, has deployed state law enforcement and the Texas National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to help contain illegal immigration.

The Burnet County resolution states:

“… We express support for Governor Abbott’s efforts to secure the Texas border, defend Texas’ sovereignty, and call on the legislature to also declare an invasion and provide additional legal authorities in support of Operation Lone Star. By counties declaring an invasion we are expressing support for state executive and legislative authorities to secure the Texas border.”

You can read the resolution in its entirety here.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.