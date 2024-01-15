Hazardous weather until Wednesday

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Frost and even light snowfall covered the Highland Lakes on Jan. 15. The National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning until Jan. 17. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

It’s cold in the Highland Lakes, and temperatures aren’t expected to get much higher than freezing until Wednesday, Jan. 17. Frost – and even light snow in some parts – covered Llano and Burnet counties on Monday morning, and the National Weather Service issued multiple hazardous weather advisories.

Both counties are under hard freeze warnings until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” reads the warning. “Lowest temperatures are expected Monday night through Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.”

Current NWS forecasts show the high for Monday to be about 33 degrees at around 3 p.m. Temperatures should drop back into the teens or lower at night.

The Highland Lakes is also under an NWS wind chill advisory until Wednesday. The advisory could be upgraded to a “warning” if the wind chill factor drops the apparent temperature below zero degrees.

“Lowest wind chills are expected Tuesday morning,” reads the advisory. “Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. (Also plan on) bitterly cold wind chills creating dangerous conditions on exposed skin.”

The possibility of rapid frostbite occurs when the wind chill brings the apparent temperature to minus-25 degrees, according to the NWS, which is unlikely under current conditions.

The Texas Department of Transportation Drive Texas digital map shows all major roadways in Burnet and Llano counties were minimally impacted by ice as of 10 a.m. Monday, but this could change if more precipitation falls.

Current NWS forecasts do not show significant amounts of snow or rain in the coming days.

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative and Central Texas Electric Cooperative are reporting little to no outages in Burnet and Llano counties as of Monday morning.

dakota@thepicayune.com

