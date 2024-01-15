Local election filing begins Jan. 17

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Filing for Highland Lakes school board and city council elections opens Wednesday, Jan. 17, and closes Feb. 16. Election Day is May 4. Early voting is April 22-30.

Call your local city secretary or school district superintendent’s office for information on how to file.

Seats up for grabs in 2024 include:

CITY COUNCILS

Marble Falls

Two-year term

Place 1, currently held by Griff Morris

Place 3, currently held by Lauren Haltom

Place 5, currently held by Dee Haddock

Granite Shoals

Two-year term

Place 1, currently held by Brian Edwards

Place 2, currently by Michael Pfister

Place 4, currently held by Steve Hougen

Place 6, currently held by Phil Ort

Cottonwood Shores

Two-year term

Place 1, currently held by Michael Ritchie

Place 3, currently held by Cheri Trinidad

Place 5, currently held by Roger Wayson

Meadowlakes

Two-year term

Mayor, currently held by Mark Bentley

Place 1, currently held by Jess Lofgreen

Place 3, currently held by Jerry Drummond

Highland Haven

Two-year term

Mayor, currently held by Olan Kelley

Alderman, currently held by Terry Nuss

Alderman, currently held by Don Hagans

Burnet

Two-year term

Councilor, currently held by Jane Shanes

Councilor, currently held by Dennis Langley

Councilor, currently held by Phillip Thurman

Horseshoe Bay elections are held in November.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Marble Falls Independent School District

Three-year term

Place 5, currently held by Alex Payson

Place 6, currently held by Kevin Naumann

Place 7, currently held by Kevin Virdell

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Three-year term

Place 2, currently held by Angela Moore

Place 4, currently held by Ross Behrens

Place 5, currently held by Katy Duke

Place 6, currently held by Robby Robertson

Llano ISD

Three-year term

Place 1, currently held by Rob Wilson

Place 5, currently held by Dean Campbell

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.