Local election filing begins Jan. 17
Filing for Highland Lakes school board and city council elections opens Wednesday, Jan. 17, and closes Feb. 16. Election Day is May 4. Early voting is April 22-30.
Call your local city secretary or school district superintendent’s office for information on how to file.
Seats up for grabs in 2024 include:
CITY COUNCILS
Marble Falls
Two-year term
- Place 1, currently held by Griff Morris
- Place 3, currently held by Lauren Haltom
- Place 5, currently held by Dee Haddock
Granite Shoals
Two-year term
- Place 1, currently held by Brian Edwards
- Place 2, currently by Michael Pfister
- Place 4, currently held by Steve Hougen
- Place 6, currently held by Phil Ort
Cottonwood Shores
Two-year term
- Place 1, currently held by Michael Ritchie
- Place 3, currently held by Cheri Trinidad
- Place 5, currently held by Roger Wayson
Meadowlakes
Two-year term
- Mayor, currently held by Mark Bentley
- Place 1, currently held by Jess Lofgreen
- Place 3, currently held by Jerry Drummond
Highland Haven
Two-year term
- Mayor, currently held by Olan Kelley
- Alderman, currently held by Terry Nuss
- Alderman, currently held by Don Hagans
Burnet
Two-year term
- Councilor, currently held by Jane Shanes
- Councilor, currently held by Dennis Langley
- Councilor, currently held by Phillip Thurman
Horseshoe Bay elections are held in November.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Marble Falls Independent School District
Three-year term
- Place 5, currently held by Alex Payson
- Place 6, currently held by Kevin Naumann
- Place 7, currently held by Kevin Virdell
Burnet Consolidated ISD
Three-year term
- Place 2, currently held by Angela Moore
- Place 4, currently held by Ross Behrens
- Place 5, currently held by Katy Duke
- Place 6, currently held by Robby Robertson
Llano ISD
Three-year term
- Place 1, currently held by Rob Wilson
- Place 5, currently held by Dean Campbell