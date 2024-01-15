SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local election filing begins Jan. 17

01/15/24 | Nathan Bush

Filing for Highland Lakes school board and city council elections opens Wednesday, Jan. 17, and closes Feb. 16. Election Day is May 4. Early voting is April 22-30.

Call your local city secretary or school district superintendent’s office for information on how to file. 

Seats up for grabs in 2024 include: 

CITY COUNCILS

Marble Falls

Two-year term

  • Place 1, currently held by Griff Morris
  • Place 3, currently held by Lauren Haltom
  • Place 5, currently held by Dee Haddock

Granite Shoals

Two-year term

  • Place 1, currently held by Brian Edwards
  • Place 2, currently by Michael Pfister
  • Place 4, currently held by Steve Hougen
  • Place 6, currently held by Phil Ort

Cottonwood Shores

Two-year term

  • Place 1, currently held by Michael Ritchie
  • Place 3, currently held by Cheri Trinidad
  • Place 5, currently held by Roger Wayson

Meadowlakes

Two-year term

  • Mayor, currently held by Mark Bentley
  • Place 1, currently held by Jess Lofgreen
  • Place 3, currently held by Jerry Drummond

Highland Haven

Two-year term

  • Mayor, currently held by Olan Kelley
  • Alderman, currently held by Terry Nuss
  • Alderman, currently held by Don Hagans

Burnet

Two-year term

  • Councilor, currently held by Jane Shanes
  • Councilor, currently held by Dennis Langley
  • Councilor, currently held by Phillip Thurman

Horseshoe Bay elections are held in November.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Marble Falls Independent School District

Three-year term

  • Place 5, currently held by Alex Payson
  • Place 6, currently held by Kevin Naumann
  • Place 7, currently held by Kevin Virdell

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Three-year term

  • Place 2, currently held by Angela Moore
  • Place 4, currently held by Ross Behrens
  • Place 5, currently held by Katy Duke
  • Place 6, currently held by Robby Robertson

Llano ISD

Three-year term

  • Place 1, currently held by Rob Wilson
  • Place 5, currently held by Dean Campbell

