Listen to state rep candidates on KBEY

Incumbent state Rep. Rep Ellen Troxclair of District 19 and challenger Kyle Biedermann will share their positions on issues facing the Highland Lakes during separate interviews on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Jan. 17 and 18. Courtesy photos

Separate interviews with incumbent District 19 state Rep. Ellen Troxclair and challenger Kyle Biedermann will air on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune at noon on Jan. 17 and 18, respectively.

The candidates talk about their positions on several key issues facing the Highland Lakes, including water and tourism, with KBEY afternoon host and Operations Manager Ben Shields.

You can listen on the dial at 103.9 FM, online, or via the free KBEY app.

District 19 includes all of Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Kendall counties, and part of Travis County.

Troxclair was elected to the Texas Legislature in 2022. During her first term, the freshman state representative from Lakeway worked to lower property taxes and increase border security.

Biedermann, a Fredericksburg native, was representative for District 73, which included Gillespie, Kendall, and Comal counties. He served from 2016 through 2022, when state legislators drew new districts based on the 2020 census. At the time, he decided not to run for re-election.

The two candidates are vying for a place on the November ballot in the March 5 Republican primary.

