Hard freeze on the way

Prepare for sub-freezing temperatures in Burnet and Llano counties starting Jan. 14. The Highland Lakes forecast calls for lows in the 20s and teens on Sunday and Monday, and a bitter wind chill could drop the apparent temperature in Llano County to as low as 5 degrees.

Monday’s highs should be in the 30s. The freezing conditions should continue into Tuesday, Jan. 16, before the weather warms up later in the week.

Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Marchio shared winter preparation tips and things to keep in mind as the freeze approaches.

Dress warmly and in loose layers.

Know the signs and basic treatments for hypothermia and frostbite.

Place generators at least 20 feet from windows, doors, and attached garages.

Space heaters should have at least 3 feet of clear space around them.

Do not operate fuel-powered heaters or grills indoors.

When temperatures are below freezing, black ice can form on roadways, making driving conditions treacherous.

PROTECT THE 3 Ps

People — Wear proper clothing and footwear and limit or avoid time outdoors.

Pets — Bring them inside or provide a warm outdoor shelter protected from the elements.

Pipes — Wrap or cover exposed water pipes and fixtures. (Red Cross tips for protecting pipes.)

