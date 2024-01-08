Strong winds sweep across area

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet and Llano counties are under wind advisories from the National Weather Service until noon Tuesday, Jan. 9. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected with possible gusts of up to 50 mph.

The two counties are also each under a red flag warning, which temporarily bans outdoor fires until the warning is lifted. The turbulent weather conditions could generate thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes across the region.

“The gusty winds and low humidity will likely result in elevated to critical fire weather conditions in the wake of the frontal passage,” reads a hazardous weather outlook from the NWS. “A Red Flag Warning is in effect 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. this evening (Monday) across portions of the Southern Edwards Plateau (this includes Burnet and Llano counties) and the Rio Grande Plains. Strong to damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible.”

The NWS recommends checking tree limbs that could damage your home or fall on power lines before severe wind events take place. Be prepared for possible power outages and secure any outdoor structures or fixtures that could be damaged during high winds.

