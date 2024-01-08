SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Daytripper’ to speak at Boots & BBQ

01/08/24 | Nathan Bush
'The Daytripper' host Chet Garner at Blue Bonnet Cafe

'The Daytripper' host Chet Garner during a 2014 visit to Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls. Garner is the guest speaker at CASA for the Highland Lakes Area's 2024 Boots & BBQ fundraiser on Feb. 3 at Horseshoe Bay Resort. File photo

Chet Garner, the creator and host of the popular Texas travel show “The Daytripper” is the guest speaker at the ninth annual Boots & BBQ fundraiser benefiting CASA for the Highland Lakes Area

The event, which is the organization’s largest source of funding, is 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Tickets are online.

Boots & BBQ also includes a barbecue dinner prepared by the resort, a complimentary open bar, auctions, and live music by Craig Howell and the Somewhere in Texas Band.

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area is one of around 950 chapters of Court Appointed Special Advocates in 49 states. The nonprofit serves children in need in Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, and San Saba counties.

Sponsorship packages for Boots & BBQ range from $500 to $5,000

Learn more about the local CASA on its website.

