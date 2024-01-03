LCRA Community Grant applications due Jan. 31

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LCRA and Llano city representatives presented a $25,000 grant in November 2023 to the Llano Main Street Program to renovate four building facades in the historic business district. Pictured are LCRA board member Michael Allen, Llano Main Street Advisory Board Vice Chair Carl Christensen, LCRA board member Margaret Voelter, City Secretary Kim Wagner, LCRA board member Carol Freeman, BHC Partnership Ltd. representative Travis Allen, Mayor Marion Bishop, city aldermen Laura Almond and Eugene Long, grant writer Sheri Zoch, David Griffith of state Rep. Andrew Murr's office, LCRA Regional Affairs representative Susan Patten, and Tony Guidroz, manager of Llano Main Street and community development director for the city. Courtesy photo

Applications for the next round of grants from the Lower Colorado River Authority for first responders and community projects are due by midnight on Jan. 31. The grants, which range from $5,000 to $50,000, can be used to renovate fire stations, provide new equipment for emergency response teams, and improve local community centers, sports fields, museums, parks, and more.

Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several for $50,000 are given in each of the twice-a-year grant cycles.

The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

The application for the next round of grants is available online at lcra.org/cdpp. Applicants requesting more than $5,000 must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost. Projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating, or purchasing equipment.

In late 2023, the LCRA awarded 45 grants worth almost $1 million. The Llano Main Street Program received $25,000 to renovate the facades of four buildings in the city’s historic business district.

For more information, contact grants@lcra.org or 800-776-5272 ext. 3140 or ext. 1627.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.