‘Do Hard Things Teens’ organize Faith Academy blood drive

Faith Academy of Marble Falls students Cooper Hansard, Isabel Garcia, Margaret DuVall, Kenley Virdell, and Sidney and Will Solomon spoke with KBEY 103.9 FM about their upcoming Nov. 13 blood drive as part of their ongoing ‘Do Hard Things Teens’ community service program. Staff photo

Faith Academy of Marble Falls students are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the campus, 3151 RR 1431. Donations will benefit We Are Blood.

“One blood donor saves about three lives,” Faith student Isabel Garcia said during a recent interview with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune about the event.

Reservations are preferred but not required. You can sign up online.

“If you can’t get around to getting an appointment, or we’re fully booked, you can probably walk in and they can probably take you,” student Sidney Solomon said.

The inspiration behind the blood drive came from a book study on “Do Hard Things: A Teenage Rebellion Against Low Expectations” by Brett and Alex Harris. The book empowered a group of Faith students to live out its mission and encourage teens to take on projects that help their community. The group refers to itself as “Do Hard Things Teens.”

“It’s really cool because we’re talking in class about how what we’re doing in our community right now is not only for a grade but is also helping others,” group member Cooper Hansard said. “It’s so cool to learn how to do that and to be able to see other people’s ideas on how they can help out.”

Solomon, one of the lead organizers behind the Nov. 13 drive, said the project encouraged her to be independent and make adult decisions.

“It’s definitely been a challenge getting it scheduled and going through all of these marketing things to try and market ourselves to the community, but I’ve definitely grown through this,” she said. “I think we’ve all grown through this.”

The Do Hard Things Teens have planned other community service projects, including mowing lawns for seniors, building a free little library on the Faith Academy campus, and holding bake sales and food drives.

“I feel like (this program) gives me another way to help others,” Solomon said. “I’m very big on that. I love helping people.”

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.