Are you ready, kids? BHS presents ‘SpongeBob’ musical

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School theater arts students rehearse for ‘SpongeBob the Musical.’ Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 16-18. Courtesy photos

Journey to a pineapple under the sea when Burnet High School theater arts students present “SpongeBob the Musical” on Nov. 16-18. Performances are 7 p.m. each night at the high school auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door.

The production, based on the popular, long-running TV cartoon series, features 35 actors, 12 crew members, and dancers from the Highlandettes drill team.

“It’s a huge show,” said theater arts Director Amanda Brandenburg. “It’s a very big musical. The actors have been working on this since the first week of September.”

This is not a junior version of the Broadway musical: Run time is two hours and 15 minutes.

“We are doing the whole big thing,” Brandenburg said.

The story is an especially good one for school-age audiences, she continued.

“It celebrates resilience, opportunism, and friendship in the face of adversity,” she said. “I think everyone will have a fin-tastic time.”

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.