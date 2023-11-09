Are you ready, kids? BHS presents ‘SpongeBob’ musical
Journey to a pineapple under the sea when Burnet High School theater arts students present “SpongeBob the Musical” on Nov. 16-18. Performances are 7 p.m. each night at the high school auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door.
The production, based on the popular, long-running TV cartoon series, features 35 actors, 12 crew members, and dancers from the Highlandettes drill team.
“It’s a huge show,” said theater arts Director Amanda Brandenburg. “It’s a very big musical. The actors have been working on this since the first week of September.”
This is not a junior version of the Broadway musical: Run time is two hours and 15 minutes.
“We are doing the whole big thing,” Brandenburg said.
The story is an especially good one for school-age audiences, she continued.
“It celebrates resilience, opportunism, and friendship in the face of adversity,” she said. “I think everyone will have a fin-tastic time.”