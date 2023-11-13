Police Academy puts out call for applicants

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Central Texas College Police Academy in Killeen is accepting applications for its Basic Peace Officer course, which starts in January.

The 720-hour program prepares cadets to take the licensing exam to become a peace officer in Texas. Cadets receive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms, and police vehicle operation. They also learn about victims’ rights; the Texas penal, traffic, and family codes; criminal investigations; stress management; and problem-solving.

“Our local communities need dedicated men and women willing to serve as peace officers,” said Lt. Clifton Osborne, CTC’s program coordinator, in a media release announcing the latest course. “This program is intense, yes, but it prepares our graduates to immediately be able to help their agencies provide better service to their communities and impact the quality of life for citizens.”

Applicants can choose from two full-time academies offered during the week and a part-time academy on nights and weekends.

The Bravo 2024 class is 40 hours a week from Jan. 22-June 28. Classes are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The Alpha 2024 class is 20 hours a week from Jan. 22-Dec. 6. Classes are 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and include additional class time on designated Saturdays.

The application packet, including details about admission requirements and other upcoming classes, can be found at ctcd.edu/academy. The deadline to apply for the Bravo and Alpha classes is Jan. 12.

Graduating cadets earn a certificate of completion and 23 hours of college credit, which can be applied to an Associate of Applied Science degree.

For more information about CTC’s Police Academy, email police.academy@ctcd.edu or call 254-526-1275.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.