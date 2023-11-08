NEW BIZ: Sips on Second crafts cocktails in hidden locale

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Guests at Sips on Second, a new speakeasy cocktail bar in downtown Marble Falls, must make a reservation before receiving entrance instructions using this phone booth. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Sips on Second, a new speakeasy in downtown Marble Falls serving craft cocktails, opens its not-so-easy-to-find doors on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The bar is a modern take on Prohibition-era drinking establishments that secretly lined the streets of major American cities in the 1920s.

“(Speakeasies) have made a huge comeback over the past few years,” said Sips on Second owner Danisa Scott. “We started realizing there was nothing in our market and that there was a huge gap in the market when it came to having somewhere to go for great, craft cocktails in a relaxed environment.”

Scott said she spent countless hours studying speakeasies across the country before deciding to open her own.

“We’ve been to a bunch,” she said. “We did a lot of studying in Las Vegas, Nashville, and Austin.”

Sips on Second is by reservation only. Upon snagging a time slot, guest receive instructions on how to enter using an old phone booth at the corner of Second and Main streets.

“There is no signage for the business,” Scott said.

Once inside, patrons can select from a range of signature cocktails and wines.

“We will also have some off-menu, hidden drinks for our guests to enjoy,” Scott said.

The speakeasy partnered with Salvation Spirits in Fredericksburg for its gin and vodka.

“They’ve actually been instrumental in helping us open,” Scott said. “They have a speakeasy (in Fredericksburg), so they’ve done a lot of mentoring with us.”

Dress code for Sips on Second is business-casual, meaning no flip-flops, caps, T-shirts, lake attire, or gym clothes allowed. Guests are also prohibited from smoking cigars, cigarettes, pipes, vapes, and all other tobacco products. Phones are to be set on silent or vibrate.

Sips on Second is open from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays and 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Visit sipsonsecond.com to make a reservation.

