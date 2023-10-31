Bundle up for season’s first freeze

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes will see teeth-chattering temperatures early Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from 3-10 a.m. Nov. 1 for Burnet, Llano, Travis, and Blanco counties. Temperatures will likely drop below 32 degrees.

The NWS recommends people insulate outdoor plumbing, drain irrigation systems, and cover tender plants or bring them inside for the duration of the warning. Pets should also be protected from the cold.

Temperatures will remain cool across the Highland Lakes after the expected freeze. Average lows should be in the 40s, 50s, and 60s from Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 2-5. No rain is expected during this time.

The freeze and recent heavy rains are the final blow to a traumatizing season of scorching heat and wildfires. The Highland Lakes cooked above 100 degrees for 52 consecutive days but finally dropped into double digits on Aug. 28.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.