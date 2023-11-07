Cold front and rain arrive Nov. 9

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A cold front is expected to sweep across the Highland Lakes on Thursday, Nov. 9, blowing away the unseasonable warmth that has been lingering over Central Texas. Temperatures should drop about 20 degrees, and showers and possible thunderstorms are predicted across Llano and Burnet counties.

Highland Lakes highs have hovered in the upper 80s over the past several days and will continue to do so until the front arrives. Starting Thursday, expect temperatures to be in the 60s during the day and 50s and 40s overnight, depending on location.

The best days for rain are Thursday and Friday. Chances diminish on Saturday and Sunday, giving deer hunters a break.

The cooler temperatures are expected to persist throughout the current National Weather Service seven-day forecast.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.