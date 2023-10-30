Tips for a spooky-safe Halloween

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Police Department is offering tips to keep residents safe during Halloween activities on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The MFPD suggests checking trick-or-treat candy to make sure it’s sealed, using caution when walking along streets, and locking doors to prevent theft.

“It’s always important to err on the side of caution,” MFPD Sgt. Aaron Garcia told DailyTrib.com. “We want everyone to have a good time, but with that comes a responsibility to keep yourself safe and your children safe.”

Traffic safety is vital.

“Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by vehicles on Halloween night,” he said. “That’s why it’s very important to stay with a group and don’t split up.”

The old warning about looking both ways before crossing the road is top of the safety list.

“If they cross the road, they need to look left and right continuously until they make it to the other side,” Garcia said.

If sidewalks aren’t available, trick-or-treaters should walk on the left side of road.

“You want to walk facing traffic,” he said.

Garcia specifically warned about the dangers of “distracted walking.”

“You see so many people walking on the side of the road with their heads down on their cellphones,” he said. “We recommend putting electronic devices up because the bright light at nighttime will blind you, and when you try to focus on where you’re going, it can be pretty hazardous.”

Glow sticks are a bright idea.

“Carrying a glow stick can help drivers see kids better on the roadway,” Garcia said.

Checking candy is also essential.

“You want to check the contents of buckets and bags for choking hazards and to make sure (the candy is) sealed properly,” Garcia said. “If it’s not packaged correctly, throw it away.”

Parents should keep kids from indulging in trick-or-treat sweets until they’re home.

“You can see better (at home) to make sure everything’s OK to eat,” Garcia said. “It’s also important to never let (children) go inside of an unknown home to accept candy from anybody. You don’t ever want them to be unsupervised.”

And make sure Halloween costumes fit correctly.

“Parents need to make sure their (child’s) costumes are the right size to prevent trips and falling down,” Garcia said.

Pet owners can ensure the holiday is safe for all by locking up noisy or territorial animals.

“If you’ve got large animals or animals that are aggressive toward people, just lock them in a room during that duration of people knocking on your door,” Garcia said. “A large or barking dog can sound vicious, and we don’t want anyone to be scared away.”

Don’t forget to lock your doors when out trick-or-treating to discourage thieves.

“People that have the mindset that they want to hurt or harm people by stealing their property know that people aren’t going to be home,” Garcia said. “If there’s an opportunity for them to do something, they’re going to do it.”

Party-goers should also exercise safe drinking and have a designated driver.

“A lot of adults like to drink alcohol on Halloween and party it up,” Garcia said. “It’s important for adults that aren’t OK to drive to find a designated driver to keep themselves safe and the citizens of the community.”

