Granite Shoals seeks applicants for commission and committee

The city of Granite Shoals is filling a vacancy on its Ethics Review Commission and filling out the newly formed Charter Education Committee. Granite Shoals residents or property owners can apply for a spot on either by noon Nov. 9.

Applications may be submitted in person at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, or emailed to citysecretary@graniteshoals.org. Applications are available at City Hall and online.

The City Council plans to appoint a new member to the commission and several members to the committee during its regular meeting on Nov. 14.

A spot is open on the three-seat Ethics Review Commission, which investigates alleged violations of the city’s ethics ordinance by elected officials and city staff and recommends appropriate action to the council if a violation has been found. The vacancy is due to the recent appointment of former Commissioner Brian Edwards to an open seat on the council. A council member may not sit on other city boards or commissions per the City Charter. The two other commission members are Mark Morren and Jeff Kahl.

The City Council proposed forming the Charter Education Committee during its last regular meeting on Oct. 24. The committee will be responsible for educating Granite Shoals residents on proposed changes to the City Charter that could be on the May 2024 ballot. The Charter Review Committee spent over six months reviewing the city’s governing document and presented recommended changes to the council in March. There is currently no exact number set for how many members will be on the Charter Education Committee, but the council plans to appoint members during its next regular meeting.

