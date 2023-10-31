Baylor Scott & White expands family medicine clinic in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Officials from Baylor Scott & White and the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce cut the grand opening ribbon at the Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine Clinic at 706 Avenue G following facility renovations. Courtesy photo

The Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine Clinic, 706 Avenue G in Marble Falls, recently upgraded its space to increase available medical services. Improvements include additional exam rooms, an expanded laboratory, imaging services, and more patient capacity.

“Baylor Scott & White has served the Hill Country community for more than two decades, and in that time, we have remained at the forefront of continued high-quality career,” said Ghassan Salman, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Greater Austin Region, in a media release. “This latest expansion allows us to continue to provide the care our community has come to expect.”

Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic at 800 Texas 71 in Marble Falls also got a bump in capacity. Expanded offerings there include upgraded women’s health and cancer treatment services.

“With no shareholders, not-for-profit health systems such as ours invest 100 percent of surpluses in new and improved facilities, technology, lifesaving clinical research, medical education, expanding services, and growing workforces,” said Tim Ols, president of Baylor Scott & White Hill Country, in the media release. “This expansion is part of our unwavering support of the Hill Country community we serve each and every day.”

