Sign up for Marble Falls flag football

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Huddle up and register your child for the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s youth flag football league by Aug. 25. The league is open to ages 5-12, regardless of skill level or experience.

Four co-ed leagues divided by age will compete in the program. Divisions will be determined by each participant’s age as of Sept. 1.

Jerseys will be provided on game days. Players are required to wear shorts without pockets to avoid penalties and finger injuries. Mouthguards are also required.

The season will kick off on Sept. 17 and officially wrap on Nov. 5, weather permitting. Games will be held on Sundays.

Practices are set to start during the week of Sept. 11. Teams will host two, one-hour practices on Mondays and Wednesdays each week throughout the season.

Coach Look is Sept. 5 at The Greens Soccer Complex, 1100 Sixth St. in Marble Falls. Players will demonstrate their ability on the gridiron during the athletic combine by participating in basic drills and fun games.

Teams in divisions for ages 6 and older will be formed via draft and announced prior to Sept. 10. Requests to play with a friend or a specific coach will only be allowed in the 6U division.

Registration is $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents.

To register your child or to sign up as a volunteer coach, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department website. For more information, email kmonn@marblefallstx.gov.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.