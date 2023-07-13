NEW BIZ: Silver Lining shines with seasonal menu, local ingredients

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Silver Lining Mobile Kitchen, 609 E. Polk St. in Burnet, opened May 20. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Silver Lining Mobile Kitchen satisfies hungry patrons with its unique, seasonal food offerings at 609 E. Polk St. in Burnet. The food trailer opened May 20.

Chef and owner Steven Moore has 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry preparing a variety of cuisines. Currently, he offers multiple burgers and Asian rice bowls but plans to expand the menu.

“One of the things I really try to focus on is that I’m hyper-seasonal,” Moore said. “I change my menu all the time. I just added a new burger this week.”

The mobile kitchen relies on local ingredients to maximize flavor.

“I’ve got two different farmers I’m working with right now,” Moore said. “I get all my micro-greens from Tall Texas Farms, and I get produce and honey from Cradle Oaks Farm and Kitchen.”

Moore purchased the food trailer after injuring his foot.

“I was down for about six months or so,” he said. “During that time period, I found the truck.”

After recovering from surgery, Moore got to work.

“(The trailer) was just a shell,” he said. “I built it from the ground up: new paint, new floors, new everything. I did all of that myself.”

Customers are enjoying the unique flavor profile of Silver Lining’s dishes.

“The response has been great,” he said. “People are loving the new cuisine.”

The mobile eatery has made appearances at the Marble Falls Fourth of July celebration and Jackson Street Jams in Burnet. A pop-up is scheduled from Aug. 17-20 at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

“We’re moving around quite a bit,” Moore said.

To stay up to date on the Silver Lining Mobile Kitchen’s hours and location, visit the mobile kitchen’s Facebook page.

