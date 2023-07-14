$5K grant to keep Meals on Wheels cool

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A $5,000 Power of Change grant from Pedernales Electric Cooperative will buy central air and heat for this old storefront and warehouse at 3410 U.S. 281 North that is being renovated into a new Meals on Wheels kitchen. Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties is moving its nonprofit kitchen from Burnet to Marble Falls in September. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The new Meals on Wheels Senior Center in Marble Falls received a $5,000 grant from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s Power of Change program to fund a new energy-efficient air-conditioning unit. Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties currently operates its Meals on Wheels program for Burnet County out of Burnet. The kitchen is moving to 3410 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls next door to Wise Owl Medical Supply.

“We are remodeling a building that was mostly warehouse, enclosing part of it to make a kitchen,” said Carrie Berry, program director of Meals on Wheels for Burnet and Williamson counties. “We needed the additional air conditioner for the space that had no AC.”

The new center is expected to fire up its stoves sometime in September.

“We are really excited about it, and the PEC grant has really helped us,” she said.

PEC Community Grants are funded by co-op members who have enrolled in the public utility’s Power of Change Program. Through the program, members can round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar for charity.

Last fall, PEC expanded the program, inviting anyone to make a one-time donation via PayPal or Venmo.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our members and programs like PEC’s Power of Change,” PEC Community Relations Manager Celeste Mikeska said in a news release. “We are so grateful to our members and proud to help lift area nonprofits in their efforts to improve our communities.”

PEC members have contributed to $363,000 in grants to 87 nonprofits since it began in 2016.

Fall 2023 grants of $5,000 each also went to:

Wimberley Adoption Group (WAG) to help upgrade electric service at the dog refuge in Driftwood and purchase and install a backup generator.

Legacy Farmstead in Boerne for a critical pump house upgrade. The nonprofit aids veterans, first responders, and their families who are battling post-traumatic stress disorder with rescue horses and farmsteading activities.

Wimberley Institute of Cultures for a rainwater catchment system as well as solar lighting for pathway safety and building security. The institute recognizes and preserves the archeological, historical, and cultural resources of the Wimberley Valley.

Ferallife Guards in Leander to fund a video and Wi-Fi-enabled monitoring stations. The nonprofit improves the lives of feral cats through technology, innovation, and compassion.

Other grants went to:

Friends of Blanco State Park, $4,500 for solar power for the Wildlife Viewing Area building.

Hill Country Senior Center in Dripping Springs, $3,900 for a new automatic door feature for disabled seniors in the community.

For more information on PEC’s Power of Change program, visit pec.coop/change.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

