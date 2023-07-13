Air support called for fast-spreading Kingsland grass fire

Six Llano County fire departments are battling a multi-acre grass fire off of County Road 307 and Texas 71. Called the Moore’s Peak Fire, it began around 1:15 p.m. July 13 and quickly spread due to high temperatures, low humidity, and dry vegetation. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

More than 100 first responders from nine agencies, including six Llano County fire departments, are awaiting air support from the Texas A&M Forest Service while they battle a multi-acre grass fire that started around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 13, off of County Road 307 and Texas 71 in Llano County.

As of press time, the fire was zero percent contained, according to Jason Hackworth, public information officer for the Llano Volunteer Fire Department, which is the responding agency. The department set up a command center on Slab Road to handle communication.

Air support is necessary, Hackworth said, because the difficult terrain in the area is preventing access by vehicle. The size of the fire was also unknown at press time, according to Hackworth. One structure was saved and there have been no injuries so far.

The fire spread quickly due to low humidity, high temperatures, and dry grasses, Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennett told DailyTrib.com.

“The temperature feels like 110 out there right now, and humidity is at 36 percent,” Bennett said. “Winds are contributing, too. They are at about 12 miles per hour, which exhausts the firefighters quicker.”

To help with that problem, the Hill Country Auxiliary immediately jumped into action to provide first responders with water, food, and other supplies.

Donations are needed badly since the auxiliary just had to toss out all the expired snacks and drinks it had in storage, said Vice President Amanda Barnett.

“This is the first big fire of the season,” she said. “When the call went out, it was a very small fire. It has grown into 40 to 50 acres and moving toward the Kingsland Slab Road. I’m already on my second trip to the site with coolers and food bags.”

Donations of water, protein snacks, baby wipes, Gatorade, sunscreen, and lip balm can be dropped off at Casaperior Rentals, 2233 RR 1431 in Kingsland.

“We need anything to keep them hydrated,” Barnett said Thursday afternoon. “We are about to get started on dinner calls for donations of pizza and other food to keep them fed.”

Barnett expects the fire to last into the night at least.

According to Bennett, Llano County Road and Bridge has already helped contain the fire by cutting a perimeter around it. Air support is on the way from Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Once you cut a perimeter, the firefighters usually let it burn itself out,” said Bennett, the Llano County Emergency Management coordinator. “They will be there for a while. They always have to stand by for spot fires.”

