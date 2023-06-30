July 4 closures in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

America’s 247th birthday falls on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and that means more than hot dogs and fireworks. Businesses and local governments across the Highland Lakes will have adjusted hours and closures in observance of Independence Day.

All local government offices in the Highland Lakes will be closed on Tuesday. Granite Shoals city offices also will be closed on Monday. Texas Department of Motor Vehicle offices are included in Tuesday’s closures.

Post offices and banks will be closed on Tuesday, but open on Monday and Wednesday.

Major chains and big-box stores like H-E-B and Walmart will remain open for the holiday. Locally owned businesses might have adjusted hours on Tuesday and possibly on Monday and Wednesday.

The July 2023 issue of The Picayune magazine lists all of the patriotic parties and fireworks shows across the Highland Lakes and a collection of “Fun Fourth Facts.”

The signing of the Declaration of Independence, the origin of the holiday, wasn’t on July 4, 1776. In fact, most historians conclude the document was actually signed on Aug. 2, 1776.

A study by the National Retail Federation found that more than 65 percent of Americans grill, cook out, or host a picnic to celebrate the holiday.

Three U.S. presidents died on the Fourth of July: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe. The only president to be born on Independence Day is Calvin Coolidge.

Hot dogs are a big winner for Fourth of July cookouts, with over 150 million consumed on the day alone, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

