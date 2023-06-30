GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 3, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 3

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion regarding One Water Marble Falls project and construction manager at-risk contract

discussion and possible action regarding the use of eminent domain to condemn roughly 2 acres of land near the proposed wastewater treatment plant

update on 2023-24 budget process

In executive session: discussion regarding the acquisition of parkland, real property for public facilities, and the purchase of property for economic development purposes

Wednesday, July 5

10 a.m. special meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

In executive session: discussion with attorney regarding settlement offer to Burnet County from the Volkswagen Clean Diesel lawsuit.

Upon returning from executive session:

discussion of and possibly accept a settlement offer from the Volkswagen Clean Diesel lawsuit

approve call for bids for roofing on the courthouse, library, and repairs to various buildings

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

quarterly update from the city of Marble Falls

discussion and action on lease agreement between the EDC and One Day Academy

discussion and possible action on lighting design for the 281 bridges

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discuss budget development for fiscal year 2023-24

discuss community center technology improvements

update on Shady Acres water line and septic issues

Thursday, July 6

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

vote on Citizen of the Year Award

nominations for board of adjustment positions

discussion of a $7,700 emergency purchase and repair of the HVAC system in the Civic Center

discussion and action to approve the preliminary 2023-24 city budget and tax rate

discussion and possible action to establish a solar eclipse event committee

