Fourth Fests in the Highland Lakes

Highland Lakes towns light up with fireworks and red, white, and blue celebrations every Independence Day weekend. Here are some of the best local events marking America’s birthday.

JUNE 28-JULY 4

KINGSLAND

All around town

The biggest bang in the Highland Lakes takes place in Kingsland. The weeklong AquaBoom festival has been going strong for over 50 years. Activities include parades, a pageant, live music, an arts and craft show, a veterans dinner, a golf tournament, and, of course, fireworks, which will be launched at the David and Pat Enloe Memorial Bridge over Lake LBJ. The best seats, according to frequent viewers, are from the bridge or in a boat.

The fireworks display is on Tuesday, July 4, but many of the other activities are that weekend. Go to kingslandaquaboom.org for a full schedule.

JULY 1

MARBLE FALLS

Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive

Lake Marble Falls sparkles during the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, but the fun begins way before nightfall. Starting at 5 p.m., you can shop vendors, dance to DJ-spun hits, and take a picture at the free photo booth. At 7 p.m. in nearby Johnson Park, party band Dysfunkshun Junkshun performs in a free Summer Concert Series show.

You don’t have to be at Lakeside Park to watch the fireworks finale, which starts at 9:15 p.m. Take a seat at restaurants and hotels near the lake — just get there early!

Go to visitmarblefalls.org for details.

LLANO

Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive

The personal watercraft races at the Llano Rock’n Riverfest rev up again in 2023 after being canceled last year due to the severe drought affecting Llano River levels. Attendees can grab food and drinks to watch the action, including the world championship freestyle qualifier, shop crafts vendors, and listen to live music by Kin Faux. The festival is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and culminates with a fireworks display.

Go to llanorocknriverfest.com for details.

JOHNSON CITY

Downtown

Blanco County Annex, 101 E. Cypress St.

The hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson gets extra patriotic for the Fourth. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at LBJ High School, 505 N. Nugent Ave., with a parade to honor veterans and America’s independence. It will travel south of the school and then onto East Pecan Street, Avenue E, and East Cypress Street.

More activities follow throughout the day across downtown ahead of the fireworks display at dark at the Blanco County Annex.

Go to johnsoncitytx.org for details.

JULY 4

HORSESHOE BAY

Lake LBJ

Horseshoe Bay Resort hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on July 4. You don’t have to be a guest or a member to view the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; you can see them from multiple points on the east end of Lake LBJ.

KRAUSE SPRINGS

424 CR 404

You can watch fireworks rocket over Krause Springs for free, even if you’re not at the nature park retreat for camping or swimming. Arrive before the gates close at 8 p.m. Fireworks will launch at nightfall. No pets or glass items are allowed.

Other popular spots to watch the show are at Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191, or along County Road 412.

