Learn how to cook diabetes-friendly foods

Reserve a spot by July 5 in a “Cooking Well with Diabetes” class series on July 10, 17, and 24 at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Service office, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet.

Each session starts at 6 p.m. The cost for all three is $15 a person. Class size is limited. Call 512-756-5463 to sign up.

The program is open to those living with diabetes, their family members, or anyone who wants to learn how to cook and eat healthier. The series examines carbohydrates, meal planning, and how to reduce fat and sodium while still maintaining flavorful dishes, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service media release announcing the classes.

“We know it can be confusing,” said Kailey Roberts, the Burnet County Extension agent for Family and Community Health, in the release. “There are a lot of different messages out there for how to eat when you have diabetes, but most important is enjoying your food and making positive changes that you can live with long term.”

The class has been a part of the extension’s Cooking Well Suite of Programs for more than 15 years and is always a crowd pleaser.

“People that come to our Cooking Well classes are really excited about how easy home cooking can be,” Roberts said. “And when they know they are cooking something balanced and healthy, they are motivated to try these recipes at home.”

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is an education-focused agency with a mission of improving the lives of Texans through programs and solutions based in health, agriculture, and environmental sciences. Visit its website for more information and programs or call the Burnet County office at 512-756-5463 to reserve a place in the “Cooking Well with Diabetes” classes.