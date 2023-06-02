GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 5, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 5
Horseshoe Bay City Council
9 a.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- resolution to acknowledge receipt of the update of the land use assumptions and the capital improvements plan and to set a public hearing to discuss and review the update and to consider amending the city’s impact fees
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- presentation on intent to apply for federal and state grants
- review of bids to resurface tennis courts at Marble Falls Middle School
- presentation of an interlocal agreement between the district and the city of Marble Falls regarding a school resource officer for Spicewood Elementary School
The board will meet behind closed doors in executive session to discuss candidates to serve as the next Marble Falls Middle School principal. Upon reconvening from executive session, the board might approve a hire.
Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee
6 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- discussion and consideration of previous town hall meetings regarding deer management
- discussion and possible action on planning deer surveys, which could take place from August-September
The meeting marks the first time the board will come together since being reinstated on April 14 by the Granite Shoals City Council.
Tuesday, June 6
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- appointments of three resident representatives and one council representative to the Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors
- update on wastewater treatment plant progress
In executive session, the council will consult with the city attorney regarding the authority of the city to manage land uses based on the consumption of potable water.
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- appointment of mayor pro tem
- approval of authority and responsibilities of elected officials
- discussion and possible action regarding the interlocal agreement between Burnet County and the city of Highland Haven
Wednesday, June 7
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- administration of oaths of office
- discussion and action on committee assignments
- discussion and action regarding construction services for the Johnson Park cap/retaining wall project
- discussion and action on downtown rooftop premier lighting upgrade and replacement proposal
Thursday, June 8
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.