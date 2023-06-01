Siblings donate lemonade stand earnings to pregnancy center

Niswander siblings Guinevere, 7, and Huxley, 4, contributed $83 of profits from their Meadowlakes lemonade stand to the Pregnancy and Life Center in Marble Falls on May 31. Photo submitted by Stennis Shotts

The Pregnancy and Life Center in Marble Falls accepted a donation on May 31 from two of the youngest donors to ever contribute to the nonprofit. Niswander siblings Guinevere, 7, and Huxley, 4, of Meadowlakes gave $83 to the center, which will help it purchase diapers, baby wipes, and other supplies for its clients’ newborns.

“They’re far and away the youngest (donors) we’ve ever had,” said Pregnancy and Life Center President Stennis Shotts. “They broke the record. I don’t think we’ve ever had a donor that couldn’t drive.”

The sister-and-brother duo raised the money from a lemonade stand they set up in May on the edge of Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes. The stand had a sign advertising their mission of donating half of the proceeds to the Pregnancy and Life Center.

“It warms your heart,” Shotts said. “With everything going on in the world that’s so negative all the time, you have these two little kids who are trying to help other people. Their hearts are already trying to be like, ‘Hey, I’m very blessed and I just want to give back.’”

After raising $186 through the stand, the young entrepreneurs arrived at the center unannounced with their parents, Michael and Lisa.

“It was out of the blue,” Shotts said. “They just literally walked into the center, and I just happened to be there. The timing couldn’t have been better.”

Pregnancy and Life Center officials were touched by the siblings’ charitable act, Shotts said.

“We just thought it was so cool and so sincere,” he said. “They were very cute, sincere, well-mannered kids.”

Shotts said Guinevere has a plan for the rest of the lemonade stand profits.

“Guinevere is going to give a little bit to her brother, and then she’s going to spend the rest of it on herself,” he said.

The Pregnancy and Life Center offers resources to women struggling with pregnancy-related issues. The nonprofit has locations in Kingsland, 106 Cottonwood Drive, Unit C, and Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway. Visit its website or call 325-388-0354 for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com