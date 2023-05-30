SUBSCRIBE NOW

Classes are over, but Back to School Blast is working

05/30/23 | DailyTrib.com
Back to School Blast in Marble Falls

The 2023 Back to School Blast is 8-11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. File photo

Back to School Blast is accepting donations for the 2023-24 academic year. The nonprofit provides free school supplies and services to families of school-age children to ensure students have all they need for a positive, successful year. To help, visit the Back to School Blast donation webpage.

Lake Shores Church in Marble Falls started the program in 2011. Back to School Blast relies on contributions to provide backpacks, school supplies, socks, and shoes along with services such as free eye exams and haircuts to area youngsters each year.

This year’s free event is from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. It is open to children in pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade. Students belonging to any Highland Lakes school district are eligible to receive supplies.

Donation packages include tiered sponsorships ranging from $30 to $5,000. At the time of this story’s publication, the nonprofit had raised more than $12,000 of its $46,000 goal for this year’s event.

For more information on Back to School Blast, visit the organization’s website or its Facebook page.

