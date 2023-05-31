NEW BIZ: Sugar Shapez by Zoey Anna offers ever-changing sweet treats

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sugar Shapez by Zoey Anna, 701 U.S. 281 Suite J in Marble Falls, opened on May 24. The bakery services a changing selection of brownies, blondies, cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, cookies, and ice cream. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

After baking out of a Meadowlakes home for two years, Sugar Shapez by Zoey Anna has a new brick-and-mortar location at 701 U.S. 281 Suite J in Marble Falls.

The shop’s top offerings are brownies, blondies, cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, cookies, and ice cream.

“I don’t do any pastries or bread or anything like that,” owner Zoey Schoch said. “I like doing really decadent, fun, sweet-treat kind of things.”

Schoch plans to change the menu each week to keep her patron’s palates fresh.

“I’m always looking to be different,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to be burnt out. I want it to always be new.”

Although most of the menu is subject to change, mainstays such as blondies, brownies, and cupcakes always will be available — with a twist.

“They’ll stay, but they won’t be the same flavor,” she said.

Sugar Shapez by Zoey Anna will also continue creating custom sweets for events such as weddings and birthdays.

“I’m still going to do the custom orders on the side,” Schoch said. “I just wanted to do something more.”

She is also offering a cake box subscription service. Those who sign up will get six different slices of cake each month.

“They come individually packaged and can be picked up here at the store or you can have it shipped,” Schoch said. “I’ve shipped as far as the bottom of Florida, and it was still perfectly fresh.”

Schoch credits her baking prowess to tons of online research and experimentation over the past two years.

“From the first cake I ever made, I’ve been completely self-taught,” she said. “I’ve followed people online, taken online courses, and looked stuff up when I couldn’t find an answer.”

She believes her love for modern twists on food elevates her baking ability.

“I’m a foodie myself and I love trendy foods,” she said. “I like fun stuff that you’re not going to find in your average little bakery.”

Sugar Shapez by Zoey Anna is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon every other Saturday. Stay up to date with the bakery’s ever-changing menu on its Facebook page.

