Ragtime Oriole hits pause for coffee change

The Ragtime Oriole in downtown Marble Falls will temporarily close starting June 2 while it transitions to new coffee shop management. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Ragtime Oriole, 202 Main St. in Marble Falls, will temporarily close starting Friday, June 2, as it transitions to new coffee shop management. The downtown business, which also offers wine and live music, expects to reopen in seven to 10 days.

Coffee shop management is switching from Kingsland-based Lazy Heron Coffee House to 202 Main LLC.

“It’s going to take a week to ten days for (202 Main LLC) to come up to speed and learn everything,” said building owner Richard Golladay. “We should be up and running by mid-June, maybe earlier.”

The venue also plans to pause its music events until then.

Golladay hopes the new changes will bolster business and attract more residents.

“I’m in it for the long haul,” he said. “We’re going to make it work.”

During the transition, guests needing a quiet space to work are still welcome.

“We don’t want to shut people out if they’re used to coming in,” Golladay said. “If there is (staff) in here training or on site, we’ll let people come in and work on their computers. There may be times when we have to lock the door because there’s nobody here.”

Golladay is excited to debut new bands at the reopened venue, including a 1960s-inspired rock group in which he plays the keyboard.

“We’ll be playing authentic music from The Ventures and some early Creedence Clearwater Revival and that kind of stuff,” he said. “We’re excited to put it all together.”

