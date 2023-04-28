Rainwater harvesting, turf management program in Burnet on May 4

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A free rainwater harvesting and turf management training program is from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Texas A&M AgriLife office in Burnet, 607 N. Vandeveer St. Online registration is required.

The training is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service‘s Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program in collaboration with the Lampasas River Watershed Partnership.

Online registration is open to residents of Burnet, Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills, and Williamson counties at the Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program website. Contact AgriLife Extension program specialist John Smith at john.smith@ag.tamu.edu or 979-204-0573 with any questions.

The training will consist of presentations from experts in rainwater capture and soil health along with updates on the health and future of the Lampasas River watershed.

“The Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program aims to improve and protect surface water quality by enhancing awareness and knowledge of best management practices for residential landscapes,” Smith said in a media release announcing the training.

Participants can also bring in soil samples for testing. Burnet County residents can pick up instructions and soil bags at the AgriLife office in Burnet to turn in at the training. An analysis will be sent back to the participant within a week.

