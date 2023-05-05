Outlook: Several days of bad weather

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes residents should prepare for possible severe weather, including strong winds and hail, starting May 5 and heading into next week, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Friday.

Burnet and Llano counties face a high risk of thunderstorms developing Friday.

“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon (May 5),” reads the Hazardous Weather Outlook. “A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging straight line winds and locally heavy rainfall is possible.”

The risk of severe weather continues through Thursday, May 11, according to the outlook.

“Isolated thunderstorms remain possible during each afternoon and evening through the weekend, where a few severe storms could be capable of producing large hail, damaging straight line winds and locally heavy rainfall,” the outlook reads. “An isolated tornado may be possible as well.”

