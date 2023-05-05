SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Outlook: Several days of bad weather

05/05/23 | DailyTrib.com

Highland Lakes residents should prepare for possible severe weather, including strong winds and hail, starting May 5 and heading into next week, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Friday.

Burnet and Llano counties face a high risk of thunderstorms developing Friday.

“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon (May 5),” reads the Hazardous Weather Outlook. “A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging straight line winds and locally heavy rainfall is possible.”

The risk of severe weather continues through Thursday, May 11, according to the outlook.

“Isolated thunderstorms remain possible during each afternoon and evening through the weekend, where a few severe storms could be capable of producing large hail, damaging straight line winds and locally heavy rainfall,” the outlook reads. “An isolated tornado may be possible as well.”

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 8, 2023

05/05/23 | DailyTrib.com

Granite Shoals Airport needs more buzz, committee decides

05/05/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Election Day is May 6

05/05/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *