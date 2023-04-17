SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burnet voters to decide on Highland Oaks park trade

04/17/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Highland Oaks park in Burnet

Future ownership of a small, city-owned park outside of the Highland Oaks subdivision in Burnet will be decided by voters in the May 6 election. The city wants to transfer ownership of the park to the Highland Oaks Property Owners Association. State law requires park transfers be decided by election. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Whether to transfer ownership of a small, city-owned park in Burnet to the Highland Oaks Property Owners Association will be decided in the May 6 election. A public vote is required by state law for a city to sell or convey any parkland, even if it is to a homeowners or property owners association.

The small park is immediately outside of the Highland Oaks subdivision on Tami Drive in north Burnet. If the vote allows, the city would transfer ownership to the Highland Oaks POA, which would take over maintenance.

As part of the deal, the city would upgrade the park by installing a new playscape, a shade cover, and benches. 

Similar upgrades and park ownership transfers have taken place across Burnet, said Highland Oaks POA President Crystal Hall.

“It’s long overdue,” she said. “That park hasn’t been updated since the subdivision was built. We just had our (POA) meeting last Friday, and we voted on it. Everyone is pretty excited about it.”

Burnet voters will make the ultimate decision, as Texas local government code Sec. 253.001 requires a vote before city-owned parkland can be sold or traded.

