Auto theft task force looking for camper trailer stolen in Bertram

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force released this image of a camper trailer stolen from A-Affordable Storage in Bertram on April 16. The thieves towed it away on a black GMC Denali (pictured). Facebook image

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force is looking for information on the theft of a large camper trailer at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at A-Affordable Storage in Bertram, 8045 CR 252.

A crime bulletin issued by the task force describes the suspect’s vehicle as a black 2016-2018 GMC Denali with lifted suspension, aftermarket rims and bumper, tinted windows, and a chrome grill. The GMC has a Texas registration of SSK-2914, which is reported stolen out of Pflugerville.

The stolen trailer is a 2020 Dutchman Kodiak Ultra Lite Camper with license plate number B432713 and vehicle identification number of 4YDT33227L1971707.

The Denali was reportedly occupied by two men: a Hispanic driver and a younger passenger.

Contact task force Investigator Richard Murray Jr. at 512-755-7000 or rmurray@burnetsheriff.com with any information or questions regarding the theft.

