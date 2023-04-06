SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pick up a pickleball paddle for CASA

04/06/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Pickleball paddle and balls

Registration is open for the CASA pickleball tournament fundraiser on April 14 at Frontyard Brewery in Spicewood. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area is holding a charity pickleball tournament from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 14 at Frontyard Brewery in Spicewood, 4514 Bob Wire Road.

The local Court Appointed Special Advocates organization recruits and trains volunteers to assist children in family court. Money raised from the tournament will go toward supporting CASA’s mission.

Entry is $40 per player, which includes a burger and fries lunch, CASA swag, and two brewery beverage tokens. Players can sign up in either the competitive or social bracket in the round-robin tournament.

A “Big Dill” sponsorship package is available for $250. It includes spots for two players and a large logo of the sponsor’s choice displayed on the tournament webpage and printed on event signage.

If you don’t feel like picking up a paddle, you can purchase a spectator pass for $25, which includes lunch, drink tokens, and CASA swag.

Visit the tournament’s registration webpage to enter the tournament or donate to CASA.

Dakota Morrissiey

