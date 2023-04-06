Good Friday closures in Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Government offices and schools in the Highland Lakes will be closed in observance of Good Friday on April 7. Post offices will remain open, and different bank branches will have varying hours.

Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, and Llano ISD campuses will be closed for a staff and student holiday.

City and county government offices also will close. Burnet and Llano counties and the cities of Marble Falls, Burnet, Granite Shoals, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, Sunrise Beach Village, and Llano all confirmed the day off.

Post offices across the Highland Lakes will remain open and observe normal hours on Friday.

Bank hours and closures will vary depending on the bank and the branch. Wells Fargo in Kingsland will remain open and observe normal business hours, while First United Bank branches will be closed.

Business hours also might be affected by the holiday.

Good Friday is not an officially designated federal holiday, but it is observed by institutions across the country as an important Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and suffering of Jesus Christ prior to his resurrection. Good Friday always falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

Good Friday is one of the oldest-observed Christian holidays, stretching back to approximately 100 A.D. as a day of fasting. It became a full-fledged commemoration of Jesus’ crucifixion in the 400s.

