Marble Falls 4-H club elects officers, holds raffle

11/25/22 | DailyTrib.com
Consuela bag raffle

A Consuela bag being raffled off by the Marble Falls 4-H club. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls 4-H club kicked off its year with officer elections, practices for upcoming competitions, and a fundraiser.

New officers are President Claire Poage, Vice President Audri Poage, Secretary Kambell Stewart, Social Outreach Chairman Aspen Nelson, Treasurer Liam McDonald, and Reporter Connor McDonald, who compiled this media release.

The club is also holding a fundraising raffle for a Consuela bag filled with a variety of items, including a tablet and more than $100 in gift cards. Tickets are $20 each or $100 for six with proceeds going toward scholarships for graduating seniors. The drawing is Dec. 5 at the club’s next meeting.
Members are also busy preparing for 4-H competitions and stock shows, which take place in the winter and spring. 

For more information on the club, its meetings, or the raffle, email Mikayla Herron at mikayla.herron@ag.tamu.edu.

