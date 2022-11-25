MFISD recognizes students and staff for outstanding achievements

Several students and teachers were recognized for scholarly and sports achievements this academic year during a recent Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting.

Those honored on Nov. 14 were:

Marble Falls High School student Joshua Miller. Courtesy photos

Joshua Miller of Marble Falls High School — National Merit Commended Scholar for his performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Of the 1.5 million entrants, National Merit Commended students fall within approximately the top 50,000 scores.

The Marble Falls High School boys’ cross-country team with coach James Schrader.

Marble Falls High School boys’ cross-country team — State qualifiers and “the best cross-country team to ever walk these hallways,” according to coach James Schrader. The young team, which has an average age of 15, was first at district and then second at regionals, making history for MFISD. Team members are Tori Thompson, Blake Cockrell, Nick Dahl, Tyler Hamblin, Hunter Holder, Marco Almazan, and Ezekiel Atkinson.

Colt Elementary School students Kayden Maze and Gwen Mattox hold their Superintendent’s Award certificates.

Gwen Mattox and Kayden Maze of Colt Elementary School —Superintendent’s Award for November. The award is given to two students at each campus who exemplify what it means to be a Mustang in their studies, participation in extracurriculars, citizenship, and overall enthusiasm for learning.

“Gwen Mattox exemplifies respect, hard work, and grace,” said Colt Principal Melissa Fletcher. “She helps make Colt a great place to be. She is empathetic and sees the light in all. Her creative writing inspires others. She is a great decision maker. She is creative and always find a way to push through. She is inspiring. “

“Kayden Maze is a leader among his classmates,” Fletcher said. “Kayden inspires others to be their best as he always leads by example. He possesses grit and an inspiring attitude. He is a good friend and a good student. He always makes people laugh and inspires others to work hard.”

Colt Elementary School counselor Patty McAlpin (center).

Patricia McAlpin, counselor at Colt Elementary — Going the Extra Mile Award for routinely going above and beyond her job duties and demonstrating an unyielding commitment to students and fellow teachers. McAlpin began working for MFISD as a counselor in 2004 and has held roles as teacher and counselor across multiple campuses in the district.

Fletcher described her as “simply the sun” at Colt.

MFISD nurse Celena Crawford with Superintendent Chris Allen.

Nurse Celena Crawford — Recognized by Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway for administering lifesaving rescue breaths to another staff member at Marble Falls High School a few weeks prior to the meeting.

“She has just been a calm force at the high school — one of the best nurses; I feel so blessed for my own child to have her as his nurse, and I know you bless all of our kids,” Gasaway said.

