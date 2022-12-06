Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected Nov. 1 to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. Along with nine other superintendents, Allen will oversee ways to expand health equity in schools. File photo

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. He will serve a two-year term along with nine other superintendents representing a diverse set of communities from across the United States.

The selection was made Nov. 1.

Allen and his fellow council members will participate in national stakeholder sessions and offer expertise to help foster positive relationships with health in school systems and communities nationwide.

Allen told DailyTrib he was “pleased and honored to help” facilitate the council’s mission of improving the health and well-being of students, families, and educators.

The superintendent was invited to join the council by the American Heart Association based on “informal work” he has done in coordination with the organization over the past years, Allen said. Specifically, his commitment to implementing social and emotional learning at MFISD helped gain him additional recognition from the association.

“If a student is not mentally and physically healthy, the use of what we teach them will be significantly undermined,” he said.

The council complements the work of other American Heart Association youth initiatives such as the Kids Heart Challenge, American Heart Challenge, and American Heart Association Leaders for a Resilient Generation National Council.

Along with Allen, the council’s other members are:

Jeffrey Bearden, Ph.D., Forsyth County Schools, Cummings, Georgia

Vivian Ekchian, Ph.D., Glendale Unified School District, Glendale, California

Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D., University City School District, University City, Missouri

Roland Hernandez, Ph.D., Corpus Christi Independent School District, Corpus Christi, Texas

Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District, Niagara Falls, New York

Matt Pearce, Ph.D., Republic School District, Republic, Missouri

Charlotte Seals, Madison County School District, Madison, Mississippi

Aaron Spence, Ph.D., Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kristi Wilson, Ph.D., Buckeye Elementary School District, Buckeye, Arizona

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s youth-based programs, visit heart.org/schools.

nathan@thepicayune.com