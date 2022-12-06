Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council
Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. He will serve a two-year term along with nine other superintendents representing a diverse set of communities from across the United States.
The selection was made Nov. 1.
Allen and his fellow council members will participate in national stakeholder sessions and offer expertise to help foster positive relationships with health in school systems and communities nationwide.
Allen told DailyTrib he was “pleased and honored to help” facilitate the council’s mission of improving the health and well-being of students, families, and educators.
The superintendent was invited to join the council by the American Heart Association based on “informal work” he has done in coordination with the organization over the past years, Allen said. Specifically, his commitment to implementing social and emotional learning at MFISD helped gain him additional recognition from the association.
“If a student is not mentally and physically healthy, the use of what we teach them will be significantly undermined,” he said.
The council complements the work of other American Heart Association youth initiatives such as the Kids Heart Challenge, American Heart Challenge, and American Heart Association Leaders for a Resilient Generation National Council.
Along with Allen, the council’s other members are:
- Jeffrey Bearden, Ph.D., Forsyth County Schools, Cummings, Georgia
- Vivian Ekchian, Ph.D., Glendale Unified School District, Glendale, California
- Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D., University City School District, University City, Missouri
- Roland Hernandez, Ph.D., Corpus Christi Independent School District, Corpus Christi, Texas
- Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District, Niagara Falls, New York
- Matt Pearce, Ph.D., Republic School District, Republic, Missouri
- Charlotte Seals, Madison County School District, Madison, Mississippi
- Aaron Spence, Ph.D., Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Kristi Wilson, Ph.D., Buckeye Elementary School District, Buckeye, Arizona
To learn more about the American Heart Association’s youth-based programs, visit heart.org/schools.
1 thought on “Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council”
Congratulations to Dr. Allen! Great recognition for his work, capabilities, and dedication. And a great opportunity as well as very positive representation of Marble Falls ISD.