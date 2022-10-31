SUBSCRIBE NOW

What’s ahead for Central Texas climate? KXAN meteorologist to speak on trends

10/31/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans will give a presentation on Central Texas climate trends on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Marble Falls. The program takes place during a 10 a.m. meeting of the Highland Lakes Birding and Wildflower Society at Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Avenue D. The public is invited. 

Yeoman’s 50-minute presentation will focus on the future of Central Texas weather and accompanying research along with what it means for residents. A question-and-answer session will follow.

“We are all, in this area, all too familiar with drought and extremes of weather conditions,” society member Maria Whitsett told DailyTrib.com.

Weather and climate have a huge impact on not only the flora and fauna of the Highland Lakes but tourism and agriculture as well, Whitsett pointed out. Her organization, while focused on birding and wildflowers, is dedicated to furthering educational, philanthropic, and research opportunities in the area and preserving and promoting nature.

Yeoman is an Austin native and three-time Emmy Award-winning meteorologist who also serves on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Advisory Council.

