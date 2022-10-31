BIZ: Lot presales underway at Spicewood development

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Enclave at Barton Creek Lakeside, 1837 Art Adams Way in Spicewood, is an exclusive, 10-acre development situated among popular country clubs, including Barton Creek Lakeside, Lakecliff Country Club, and the Marina at Barton Creek. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Lot presales for the latest development in the Highland Lakes are underway. The Enclave at Barton Creek Lakeside, 1837 Art Adams Way in Spicewood, is an exclusive, 10-acre development near the country club community of Barton Creek Lakeside.

“Nowhere in the area can you find what this community offers,” said Zina Rodenbeck of Zina & Co., a boutique real estate firm in Marble Falls, in a media release.

A small, gated community, The Enclave at Barton Creek Lakeside has already sold several of its 40 lots. Amenities include a covered community mail center, common green space, and a fenced pocket park.

The Enclave has no age restrictions, and buyers own their own lots. Offering six distinct floor plans, builders Toscana Custom Homes and Neiman-Foster Homes & Construction will tailor each home’s interior to a buyer’s needs and preferences.

“Our basic finishes and applicants are all high-end,” said Michael McDonald of Toscana Homes and Properties in a media release. “We wanted to avoid putting buyers in the situation of having to deal with upgrades and higher costs to get the quality they expect in a new home.”

Designed with a modern lifestyle in mind, each custom garden home offers tile or metal roofs, stone or stucco exteriors, energy-efficient spray-foam insulation, smart home features, open floor plans, and customizable room sizes. Floor plans start at 2,180 square-feet.

Property owner dues pay for services such as lawn care, fiber-optic internet, propane, and trash collection. Memberships for nearby country clubs, including Barton Creek Country Club Lakeside, Lakecliff Country Club, and the Marina at Barton Creek, are available to residents.

Close to Lake Travis, the conservation of water and energy is a priority for builders.

“That’s one reason we’ve chosen high-efficiency insulation, HVAC systems and appliances, along with high-efficiency plumbing fixtures and ‘water-wise’ landscaping that decreases the water requirements of each home,” said Terry Neiman of Neiman-Foster Homes and Construction in a media release.

Visit The Enclave at Barton Creek Lakeside website or call 830-637-7158 for more information.

