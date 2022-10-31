REPORT: Burnet shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Burnet man took his own life during a standoff Friday, Oct. 28, with law enforcement, according to a statement from the city issued the following day. The incident reportedly began with the man shooting a woman during a domestic dispute.

According to a city of Burnet media release, police officers responded to a call of shots fired at a house in the 800 block of East Elm Street. Officers were told a woman had been shot during an altercation with the suspect. Before they arrived on the scene, the victim had been transported to a hospital by private vehicle and treated for non-lethal injuries, according to the release.

Burnet and Marble Falls police officers as well as Burnet County Sheriff’s Office personnel formed a containment zone around the home, where the suspect was believed to be. Investigators interviewed the victim and witnesses at the scene while officers attempted to make contact with the suspect.

Texas Rangers, SWAT officers, Texas Department of Public Safety personnel, and a crisis negotiation team also responded to the home.

A shelter-in-place advisory was posted to the City of Burnet Facebook page at 6:15 p.m. that Friday, warning area residents of an “active incident.”

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was obtained during the standoff. After numerous attempts to negotiate with the suspect during the multi-hour standoff failed, officers breached the home, at which point, they reportedly heard shots fired. They discovered the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the city’s statement, the suspect received immediate medical attention and was brought to an awaiting ambulance but died from his injuries.

According to the Burnet Police Department, names and details will be released after the suspect’s family has been notified.

