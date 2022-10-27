Local realtor awarded by national brokerage for lake property sales

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lake Homes Realty agent Bruce Jones (left) of Granite Shoals wins The Big Wave Award from Lake Homes Realty for facilitating millions of dollars in transactions around the Highland Lakes. Beside him is Lake Realty CEO Glen S. Phillips. Courtesy Photo

Highland Lakes realtor Bruce Jones was awarded the Big Wave Award by Lake Homes Realty during the company’s 9th annual agent summit which took place Oct. 4-6 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The award is given to Lake Homes Realty agents who facilitate transactions that amount to between $10 million and $25 million with 40 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $6 million or more between Sept. 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

“Agents like Bruce are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty, in a written statement.

Lake Homes Realty is a nation-wide brokerage firm based in Alabama that focuses on lakefront property sales in 35 states.

“(The award) means a lot,” Jones told DailyTrib.com. “I love my job, I love to sell the lake lifestyle. I live here on LBJ. It’s gorgeous, there’s a lot to do, it’s pretty, the people are real friendly.”