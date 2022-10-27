SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Local realtor awarded by national brokerage for lake property sales

10/27/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Lake Homes Realty agent Bruce Jones (left) of Granite Shoals wins The Big Wave Award from Lake Homes Realty for facilitating millions of dollars in transactions around the Highland Lakes. Beside him is Lake Realty CEO Glen S. Phillips. Courtesy Photo

Highland Lakes realtor Bruce Jones was awarded the Big Wave Award by Lake Homes Realty during the company’s 9th annual agent summit which took place Oct. 4-6 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The award is given to Lake Homes Realty agents who facilitate transactions that amount to between $10 million and $25 million with 40 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $6 million or more between Sept. 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. 

“Agents like Bruce are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty, in a written statement.

Lake Homes Realty is a nation-wide brokerage firm based in Alabama that focuses on lakefront property sales in 35 states.

“(The award)  means a lot,” Jones told DailyTrib.com. “I love my job, I love to sell the lake lifestyle. I live here on LBJ. It’s gorgeous, there’s a lot to do, it’s pretty, the people are real friendly.”

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

You Might Like

BIZ: Makers Market grand opening Nov. 16

10/27/22 | Nathan Bush

NEW BIZ: Ayoba Village serves South African cuisine and more

10/25/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Spicewood quarry neighbors complain of noise, dust, and quakes

10/21/22 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × 4 =