BIZ: Makers Market grand opening Nov. 16

Makers Market, 513 Main St., has tons of artisan treasures inside its shop. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Makers Market, located at 513 Main St., plans to hold a grand opening from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, to help spread the word about the shop’s unique products.

Owned by David and Teresa Carosella, the market sells original art, jewelry, textiles, and other handmade goods. The shop empowers local artists and craftsman to utilize their creativity and imagination to produce one-of-a-kind artisan valuables.

“We have 30 artists and makers under one roof,” manager and curator Jayne Mortensen said. “We are a gallery where we promote original art pieces.”

The shop also sells a variety of delicious local foods.

“Makers can be far more than artists,” Mortensen said. “We have local honey, barbecue sauce, baked goods, canned goods, and even beef jerky.”

The store launched with a soft opening in August. After speaking with the city, the shop decided to take its time planning its ribbon cutting event.

“Since it was so doggone hot, the city encouraged us to hold off until the fall,” Mortensen said. “They told us to wait so we could do something a little bit more celebratory rather than be so hot.”

Open from from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, the shop is planning to match its hours to coincide with Downtown Marble Falls during the Christmas holidays.