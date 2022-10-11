Renovations to turn Hampton Inn into boutique Hidden Falls Inn

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hidden Falls Inn, the larger tan building with the green roofing, looks out over Lake Marble Falls. It offers guests easy access to downtown’s unique shops and restaurants. Courtesy photo

The Hampton Inn in Marble Falls is getting a new look and a new name: Hidden Falls Inn. Renovations will transform the downtown lodging into an upscale, waterfront boutique hotel with walk-out rooms and a bandstand on the pool deck overlooking Lake Marble Falls.

“This property has long been an important place for this city,” said Rocky Reese, president and CEO of Live Oak Lodging, which owns and operates the inn. “We feel this is the perfect time to give Marble Falls a boutique experience on the water where we personally live, work, and play.”

Live Oak Lodging is a hotel management, development, and investment company in Marble Falls that operates boutique hotels in Texas.

One side of the inn opens into downtown Marble Falls, where guests have easy access to shops and restaurants. The other side looks out over Lake Marble Falls, offering guests views of the town’s iconic bridge and, currently, the falls for which it is named.

The Lower Colorado River Authority recently lowered the lake by 7 feet, uncovering the falls. It will remain that way through Dec. 31 to enable repairs to Max Starcke Dam.

At a recent open house for the inn, guests heard about dam repairs from an LCRA representative and saw renderings of the upcoming hotel upgrades.

“This is unique timing with the rebranding of the hotel and our work on the lake,” said Ray Gill, LCRA executive vice president, during the open house. “I can’t think of a better way to introduce the community to Hidden Falls Inn than by revealing its namesake.”

editor@thepicayune.com