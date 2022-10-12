SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEW BIZ: Check out The Library@Big Iron

10/12/22 | Suzanne Freeman
The Library@Big Iron in Round Mountain, Texas

The Library@Big Iron is a library/bookstore, furniture shop, and tasting room all inside a big red barn at 1905 Old Marble Falls Road in Round Mountain. A grand opening is from 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Courtesy photos

A unique business opened in Round Mountain, and the public is invited to see what The Library@Big Iron is all about. A grand opening for the library, furniture store, and tasting barn is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-9:30 p.m. with live music by Jimmy Lee Jones from 5:30-8:30 p.m. 

The Library@Big Iron is located at 1905 Old Marble Falls Road in Round Mountain, but owner Gregg Johnson said to look for the giant skeleton to help find your way. 

“In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve set up a 12-foot-tall skeleton out front,” he said. “Come in and see our wines, wares, and whiskey.” 

The Library@Big Iron guests can check out books or buy them, browse vintage furniture or sit on it, and taste test Texas wines, bourbons, and craft beers. 

“Everything in the place is for sale, even the glasses you drink from,” Johnson said. 

Johnson and wife Ren searched the Texas Hill Country for a place to call home after moving from Illinois about a year ago. They purchased the Big Iron Ranch in Round Mountain and decided to open a different kind of business. 

“The idea came from the brilliant mind of my spouse,” Johnson said. 

The couple experimented with the concept in Illinois before moving to Texas and expanded on it since settling down on the ranch. 

“We’ve accumulated peacocks, kunekune pigs, dogs, and cats,” Johnson said. “It’s become quite a cool place.” 

Visit The Library@Big Iron website for information and business hours.

