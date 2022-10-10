NEW BIZ: Play golf courses from around the world at TX Tee Box

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TX Tee Box, 2603 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, an indoor golf simulation business, opens Saturday, Oct. 15. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Hit the links on over 200 different courses from around the world at Marble Falls’ newest attraction, TX Tee Box, an indoor golf simulation facility located at 2603 U.S. 281. The business opens Saturday, Oct. 15.

TX Tee Box houses two projector bays along with a four-hole practice putting green. The bays, available to rent for $60 an hour, use Trackman technology for the simulations.

“(Trackman) is crème de la crème, world-class technology,” said Garrett Gray, co-owner of TX Tee Box.

Reservations may be made online once the business’ website launches Tuesday, Oct. 11.

With food and drink offered, golfers are encouraged to relax and enjoy their time on a virtual fairway.

“It’s a lounge feel and vibe with couches and bar-top tables.” Gray said. “You can come, hang out, have a cold beer, and play some golf.”

Eventually, the business hopes to host tournaments among its indoor golfers with results posted on a leaderboard.

TX Tee Box will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Unlike a golf course that might be shut down for maintenance or weather, we’re open every day,” Gray said. “It can be 100 degrees or 10 degrees, and you can still play a round of golf comfortably.”

