SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

NEW BIZ: Play golf courses from around the world at TX Tee Box

10/10/22 | Nathan Bush
TX Tee Box opening in Marble Falls

TX Tee Box, 2603 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, an indoor golf simulation business, opens Saturday, Oct. 15. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Hit the links on over 200 different courses from around the world at Marble Falls’ newest attraction, TX Tee Box, an indoor golf simulation facility located at 2603 U.S. 281. The business opens Saturday, Oct. 15.

TX Tee Box houses two projector bays along with a four-hole practice putting green. The bays, available to rent for $60 an hour, use Trackman technology for the simulations.

“(Trackman) is crème de la crème, world-class technology,” said Garrett Gray, co-owner of TX Tee Box.

Reservations may be made online once the business’ website launches Tuesday, Oct. 11.

With food and drink offered, golfers are encouraged to relax and enjoy their time on a virtual fairway.

“It’s a lounge feel and vibe with couches and bar-top tables.” Gray said. “You can come, hang out, have a cold beer, and play some golf.”

Eventually, the business hopes to host tournaments among its indoor golfers with results posted on a leaderboard.

TX Tee Box will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Unlike a golf course that might be shut down for maintenance or weather, we’re open every day,” Gray said. “It can be 100 degrees or 10 degrees, and you can still play a round of golf comfortably.”

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

LCRA backs off on lease increase for one Lake Buchanan POA

10/10/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County Democratic Club officer election, block walk Oct. 16

10/10/22 | DailyTrib.com

Oct. 11 last day to register to vote

10/10/22 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × 4 =