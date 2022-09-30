Hotels can apply for COVID grants

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The application window for travel industry grants of up to $20,000 for hotels and other lodging businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic opens Saturday, Oct. 1, and closes Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program launched in July to provide one-time reimbursement grants toward the recovery of Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

Applications are being accepted in four phases, two of which are closed, and cover more than lodgers. Applications for the food and beverage services will be accepted from Nov. 1-22.

Applications have already been taken and grants are being awarded to breweries, wineries, distilleries, travel arrangement and reservation services, convention and visitors bureaus, convention and trade show organizers, event and meeting planning services, RV parks and recreational camps, campgrounds, arts, entertainment, and recreation.

A fifth phase will open if any funds remain, according to the Texas Economic Development Office of the Governor, which is administrating the funds.

To apply, visit the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program portal online, where an instruction video helps you sign up and walks you through the process.

editor@thepicayune.com